Cong govt in Karnataka 'as good as dead', charges Yediyurappa

Claiming that in the last five-six months, since this government came to power, it has failed in all sectors, Yediyurappa said, "The government is totally bankrupt. Looking at its failure in protecting the interest of the state and welfare of the poor and downtrodden, and it also not releasing funds for the welfare of SC/STs -- this government is as good as dead."

The government is wasting time, giving lame excuses, he alleged and said that "we will not let this continue for long. All the leaders (of BJP) have discussed this and we are planning for an agitation against all this."

Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making 'irresponsible' comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, Yediyurappa, who is also member of BJP's all- important Parliamentary Board, said, "If they have arrogance to criticise the Prime Minister, who is respected globally, people will teach them a lesson."