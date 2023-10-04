Congress govt's 'guarantees' in Karnataka: Six months left, Rs 6,000 cr spent so far

Halfway into the current fiscal, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has spent nearly Rs 6,000 crore on the 'guarantee' schemes -- just 14% of the funds earmarked for them -- even as authorities face "last mile" challenges in beneficiary coverage. There is also worry that the government may fall short of revenues needed to meet the fiscal commitment.