Covid probe part of Congress poll manifesto: Karnataka Minister

Hubbali: Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday claimed that there are no tit-for-tat tactics in seeking an interim report on the alleged Covid mismanagement of the previous BJP government.
He told reporters that investigating the Covid mismanagement is a part of the election promises of the Congress party.
“We had asked Justice John Michael Cunha to carry out an investigation as soon as we came to power. Justice Cunha has submitted an interim report now and prima facie, there is enough proof to suggest that large-scale corruption took place during the Covid days,” he said.
He said the committee has been given six more months to complete the probe.
Published 06 September 2024, 22:19 IST