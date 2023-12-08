Cruise season begins at New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: Cruise season began at New Mangalore Port with the cruise "Seven Seas Navigator" calling at the port on Friday.

The Bahamas-flagged ship docked alongside berth number four carrying 500 passengers and 350 crew members at 7 am. The vessel’s last ports of call were Fujairah, Mumbai and Mormugao Port. The cruise left for Cochin port in the evening.

The arrival of the "Seven Seas Navigator," carrying a vibrant contingent of passengers and crew, is a testament to the growing popularity of New Mangalore Port as a compelling cruise destination. The port expects to welcome a total of 10 cruise vessels during the current season, with arrivals continuing until the second week of May. The arrival of cruises contribute significantly to the local economy, generating revenue for various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and transportation, said sources.

The overall length of the ship is 173 meters with a carrying capacity of 28,803 Gross Tonnage and a draft of 7.5 meters. It is owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Upon disembarking from the ship, the cruise passengers were given a traditional welcome with "chende" and "Yakshagana" performances. Various arrangements were made to ensure the comfortable and pleasant experience of the cruise passengers, including medical screenings, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, and buses and special taxis for transportation around Mangaluru city.

New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman Venkata Ramana Akkaraju felicitated the master and the GM of the vessel in the presence of the Deputy Chairman and other senior port officers.

The port further entertained the passengers with a Bharatanatyam performance. For the first time, the passengers were welcomed by a dedicated VR (Virtual Reality) Experience Zone in the International Cruise Lounge allowing them to embark on a virtual journey showcasing the modern infrastructure and handling at New Mangalore Port. A selfie stand put in place by the Ministry of Tourism depicting the rich “Yakshagana” culture of Dakshina Kannada was a special attraction for the passengers to take selfies.

The passengers visited different tourist destinations, such as the Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, 1000 Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Alloysius Chapel and local market. The passengers were gifted with souvenirs as token of remembrance of their trip to Mangaluru.

Visit to Head Post office

A few passengers also visited the head post office at Pandeshwar and collected details on postal stamps. They visited the Philatelic Bureau at the post office and posted postcards. A special kit to provide information on India Post for foreign nationals has been kept at the Philatelic Bureau.