Cruise vessel calls at New Mangalore Port

The fifth cruise vessel of the season, MS Hamburg, called at New Mangalore Port on Saturday. The ship arrived at the port carrying 270 passengers onboard, along with 151 crew members. The passengers were given a traditional welcome upon disembarking from the ship.

Passengers underwent medical screening and had access to multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement. Additionally, buses and special taxis were available for transportation around Mangaluru. Other facilities included a meditation centre by the Ministry of AYUSH, a Virtual Reality Experience Zone, free WiFi provided by NMPA, and a selfie stand depicting Mangaluru’s Yakshagana Art form by the Ministry of Tourism.

To ensure a seamless immigration process for a potentially large number of passengers, the NMPA has taken commendable steps. The port authority installed nearly 40 cubicles dedicated to immigration.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programmes, including Tulu folk dance. The passengers visited various tourist destinations such as Karkala Gomateshwara, the 1000 Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Alloysius Chapel, the local market, and traditional homes in the city. They were also given colourful souvenirs depicting Mangaluru's rich cultural heritage. The ship departed in the evening for its next destination, Mormugao Port.