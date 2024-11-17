Daycare chemotherapy centre at Wenlock Hospital soon: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said that a day-care chemotherapy centre in District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru soon.</p><p>Ten beds will be reserved for the purpose. The government will tie up with Yenepoya Hospital for providing treatment to the cancer patients through the day care centre, he told mediapersons after reviewing the activities at District Wenlock and Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.</p><p>All the facilities have been arranged for the day care chemotherapy centre.</p><p>He said the state government will set up such centres in all the district hospitals in the state. “We are waiting for the Chief Minister to inaugurate it across the state shortly,” he added.</p><p>Stating that the facelift of Wenlock Hospital will be taken up on a priority basis, he said a critical care block will come up at a cost of Rs 24 crore. Further, Integrated public health (IPH) lab will come up at a cost of Rs 1 crore. A new OPD block needs to be constructed at the hospital. “As per the 2017 agreement, KMC hospital has agreed to take up the work on the OPD block for Wenlock Hospital. I will discuss with the management of the KMC to come up with a concrete plan for the same.</p><p>Further, the hospital also requires a new mortuary and post mortem building, para medical college building, kitchen and a bridge to connect two buildings of the Wenlock Hospital. Overall, about Rs six crore to Rs 10 crore would be required for giving a facelift to the Wenlock Hospital. The department of Health and Family Welfare will provide funds for additional works along with utilising CSR funds to take up the works, he added.</p><p>By December or January, the works to be taken up on a priority basis will be finalised, added the minister. The superintendents of Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals have been asked to come to Bengaluru next week, to discuss these works.</p><p>There were allegations that fees were collected from patients for MRI at Wenlock Hospital. It will be sorted out at the earliest.</p><p><strong>Plans to strengthen</strong> <strong>Addoor–Polali bridge</strong></p><p>The minister said that he also held a meeting on strengthening Addoor- Polali and Ulaibettu bridge. An estimate of Rs 6.10 crore has been prepared to strengthen Addoor-Polali bridge to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Another estimate of Rs 5 crore has been prepared for strengthening Ulaibettu bridge. </p><p>"I have already spoken to the PWD minister on these two bridges which need urgent attention. Once the PWD it, short tender will be floated to take up the work. Once the work commences, it will take three months to complete it," he added.</p><p>The new bridge at Adoor- Polali will require Rs 50 crore, which will also be sanctioned on a priority basis.</p>