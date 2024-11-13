DH Impact: FSSAI officials asked to inspect all Indira Canteen outlets in Karnataka amid rat menace

<p>Mysuru: Following a report published in DH on rats found in Indira Canteen Master Kitchen at Alanahalli Circle in Mysuru city posing serious health threat to customers, Commissioner of Food Safety for Karnataka K Srinivas has directed designated officers (DO) and Food Safety Officers (FSO) of FSSAI to inspect all Indira Canteens and their Master Kitchens in the entire State on Wednesday morning. The officials even began the inspection on Wednesday itself. </p><p>The DO of FSSAI, Dr S L Ravindra who works under the Health department, in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, inspected the Master kitchen in Alanahalli circle on Monday and had sent a report about it to the Commissioner of Food Safety. He had even directed food safety officers (FSO) to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dh-impact-fssai-inspects-indira-canteen-kitchen-directs-food-safety-officials-to-inspect-all-12-locations-amid-rat-menace-3272660">inspect all 12 Indira canteens</a> and even another master kitchen on Kumbarkoppal Road in Mysuru city. </p>.DH Impact | Rats in Mysuru Indira Canteen kitchen: MCC Commissioner issues notice to health officials.<p>Ravindra has issued a notice to the tender holder, to improve the kitchen within 14 days. He has even given information to MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman Sharief and MCC Health officer Dr N P Venkatesh about the issues in the master kitchen and about necessary action, including civil works needed, to fix the problems, to prevent rats from entering the kitchen. </p><p>MCC Commissioner and MCC Health Officer also visited the kitchen on Sunday. MCC Commissioner has assured of taking necessary civil works of this Kitchen. </p>.Rats in Indira canteen: Mysuru corporation commissioner visits kitchen .<p>The article on rats found in the Indira Canteen master kitchen at Alanahalli Circle in Mysuru was published in DH on November 10. </p><p>Indira Canteen is the dream project of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide healthy nutritious good quality food to the poor at lesser cost. While the tender holder gets Rs 62 per person's three meals per day, Government bears Rs 27, the customer is expected to bear Rs 25 (including Rs 5 for breakfast and Rs 10 each for lunch and dinner). </p>