Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DH Impact: FSSAI officials asked to inspect all Indira Canteen outlets in Karnataka amid rat menace

MCC Commissioner and MCC Health officers also visited the said kitchen on Sunday. MCC Commissioner has assured of taking necessary civil works.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 15:24 IST
Karnataka NewsFSSAIRatIndira CanteensDH Impact

Follow us on :

Follow Us