Dharmasthala's Manjusha museum gets recognition from India Book of Records

<p>Mangaluru: The "Manjusha" museum, created by Dharmasthala's Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, has received special recognition from the India Book of Records under "Largest single man diverse collection of antiques' category.</p><p>On the occasion of Heggade's 76th birthday celebration, Dr Anil Kumar Sharma, the head of the organisation in New Delhi, presented a certificate of honor to Heggade on Monday.</p><p>The certificate said Heggade has nurtured an eternal love for cultural heritage, amassing a remarkable collection that includes 7500 palm leaf manuscripts, 21,000 art objects, 25,000 rare and old books, and over 100 vintage automobiles, all housed in Manjusha museum in Dharmasthala.</p><p>It may be recalled that the new building of Manjusha museum set up over an area of 1,04,000 square-feet with modern display systems furnishing information pertaining to every artifact was inaugurated in October 2018. Inspired by Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum, Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade Heggade had started collecting unique artefacts of different kinds for the past five decades from different parts of the world and India and started preserving them in a museum.</p>