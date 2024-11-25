Home
Dharmasthala's Manjusha museum gets recognition from India Book of Records

On the occasion of D Veerendra Heggade's 76th birthday celebration, Dr Anil Kumar Sharma, the head of the organisation in New Delhi, presented a certificate of honor to him on Monday.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 18:09 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 18:09 IST
