Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Girls Hostel in Mangaluru

Further, the minister said during his first term, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought in a law to reserve 24% of funds for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. "This helped the construction of hostels, scholarships, housing and other programmes for the welfare of SC/STs. The present Congress government has increased the ceiling on tender works from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for contractors belonging to the SC/ST communities," he said.

The minister stressed the need for education among the underprivileged.

He said that caste-based discrimination has been prevalent in society for centuries. "It is the government's duty to work towards the empowerment of the underprivileged. Though many criticise reservation by claiming that it has taken away their rights, reservation exists to overcome inequality and to help the underprivileged progress socially and economically. Gandhi considered Kudmul Ranga Rao as his guru," the minister said.

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that Kudmul Ranga Rao's tomb is being developed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. "As a visionary, Kudmul Ranga Rao worked to uplift the underprivileged despite facing criticism from the upper castes over his decision to start schools and hostels for underprivileged children. There is a need to create awareness about the works of Kudmul Ranga Rao for the future generations," Kamath said.

DSS leader Devadas said that the first school for the underprivileged was started at Kapikad by Kudumal Ranga Rao. "Rao faced several hardships while working towards the education and upliftment of the underprivileged. Children should be taught about the contributions of social reformers like Jyotirao Phule and Savitribhai Phule and others," he said.

The hostel will accommodate 276 female students, including 156 pre-matric students. The hostel has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. The hostel was built by demolishing the old hostel which Kudmul Ranga Rao had built several decades ago. Assembly Speaker U T Khader and others were present.