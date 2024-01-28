DK Shivakumar defends appointments to boards, corporationsm says made after 'extensive consultation'

Bengaluru: Even as some Congress ministers expressed displeasure over the appointments to various boards and corporations, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the exercise, saying that the appointments were made after extensive consultations.
The deputy chief minister was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday.
“The appointments were made after eliciting the opinions of everyone. The chief minister, party general secretary and myself had elaborate discussions before finalising the names. Many leaders have even given letters recommending certain names for the positions. We can’t make them public,” Shivakumar said.
The deputy CM, who is also the KPCC president, said that 39 MLAs had been accommodated in the first list and an equal number would be appointed in the second list soon. The tenure of the appointments will be for a period of two years.
Bagepalli MLA upset
Meanwhile, Bagepalli MLA S N Subba Reddy has taken exception to the government appointing him as chairperson of Karnataka Seeds Corporation.
“I was aspiring for a minister’s post. But my name was dropped for various reasons. I had informed the chief minister and deputy chief minister in writing not to appoint me to any board or corporation. I won't assume office,” he said.