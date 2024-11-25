Don't want to blame EVMs for defeat of Congress in Maharashtra: K H Muniyappa

<p>New Delhi: Refusing to blame EVMs for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>' set back in Maharashtra, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday said that winning and defeat is part of democracy and party has good future in the coming days. </p><p>When asked about a section of Congress leaders alleging EVMs tampering for defeat of it's candidate, Muniyappa said, "I don't want to comment on that issue. I don't blame any body." </p><p>"The I.N.D.I.A. alliance won in Jharkhand. Congress won in all three bypolls in Karnataka. Congress has great future. The people of this country is not with the BJP. They are with Congress. The Congress definitely come back to power coming days, " he told media persons here. </p> .Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Monster' who met his 'fate': Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray after loss.<p>The party leaders analysing Maharashtra defeat. Let us wait for out come, he said. </p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara and Labour Minister Santosh Lad have alleged that tampering of EVMs were responsible for defeat of Congress in Maharashtra. </p>