Don't want to blame EVMs for defeat of Congress in Maharashtra: K H Muniyappa

When asked about a section of Congress leaders alleging EVMs tampering for defeat of it's candidate, Muniyappa said, "I don't want to comment on that issue. I don't blame any body."
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:00 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 16:00 IST
