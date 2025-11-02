Menu
Electrification of railway lines in Karnataka reaches 97% completion: V Somanna

Somanna said that projects worth Rs 7,844 crore are currently under progress in Karnataka this year. The Railways has also begun adding 10,000 new coaches to regular trains.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 17:08 IST
