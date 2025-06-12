Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ex-Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar accused of pledging forest land for bank loan

Documents show that Kumar executed a mortgage deed on June 5, pledging 16 acres to State Bank of India’s Kurigepalli branch for availing a loan of Rs 70 lakh.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 20:19 IST
Karnataka NewsForestK R Ramesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us