Ex-Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar accused of pledging forest land for bank loan

<p>Bengaluru: The forest encroachment case against former Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has taken a major turn, with officials making all-out efforts over the last few days to prevent the top Congress leader from availing a bank loan by pledging the land which he was to vacate by March.</p>.<p>Documents show that Kumar executed a mortgage deed on June 5, pledging 16 acres to State Bank of India's Kurigepalli branch for availing a loan of Rs 70 lakh.</p>.<p>Of the 16 acres, about 12 acres of land is under litigation. A third-party interest has been created against this land despite a status quo ordered by the Karnataka High Court.</p>.<p>The forest department has written to the SBI authorities not to release the loan amount.</p>.<p>The original litigation stems from the department's charge that Kumar encroached upon 69 acres of forest land in Hosahudya village, in Rayalpadu of Srinivaspur taluk, Kolar district.</p>.<p>The case was in cold storage for more than a decade till one K V Shivareddy took the matter to the high court last year. Subsequently, the court ordered a joint survey of the land by forest and revenue departments. Based on the survey report, the forest department issued a notice of eviction to Kumar under Section 64 (A) of the Karnataka Forest Act.</p>.<p>The notice asked the former Srinivaspur MLA to vacate the land by March.</p>.<p>Kumar challenged the notice in the HC. On March 6, the court took up his petition and ordered a status quo. "Respondents shall not precipitate the matter and the parties are directed to maintain the status quo, as on today," the court said and extended the order in the subsequent hearings. </p>.<p>The forest officers concerned could not be reached for a response to the latest development, but sources in the department said field officers showed exceptional bravery in the face of high pressure from political circles.</p>.<p>"Officers of Kolar division have written to the bank requesting not to release the loan amount," a source said.</p>.<p>Kumar remained unreachable despite repeated attempts. Messages sent to him were not answered.</p>.<p>Shivareddy, whose petition in the court led to action against the former Speaker, said he was surprised by the senior leader's conduct.</p>.<p>"The land was designated as forest by the Maharajas of Mysore, who saw the importance of conservation in the arid Kolar belt. The court has given clear instructions to maintain the status quo. By creating third-party interest, Kumar has violated the order. This amounts to contempt of court," he said.</p>