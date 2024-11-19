Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ex-MUDA Commissioner Natesh appears before Lokayukta in case against CM Siddaramaiah

They served notice to him on Saturday.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us