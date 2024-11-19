Ex-MUDA Commissioner Natesh appears before Lokayukta in case against CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D B Natesh appeared before Lokayukta Police in Mysuru, on Tuesday, in the MUDA site allotment case against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and others. </p><p>They served notice to him on Saturday.</p>.ED grills Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law for 5 hours in MUDA case.<p>During lunch break, he told media persons, "Which is legal and which is illegal, what is truth, will be known after the investigation." </p><p>Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 27. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>