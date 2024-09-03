Ex-MUDA commissioner suspended

Bengaluru: The state government has suspended KAS Officer G T Dinesh Kumar for alleged irregularities during his tenure as the commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
This comes just days after Kumar was appointed as registrar at Haveri University. The government’s decision to keep Kumar under suspension was based on a technical committee’s report that flagged violations of rules and regulations.
Plots allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by the MUDA has rocked state politics over the past month.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sanctioned Siddaramaiah’s investigation and prosecution in connection with the scam. Siddaramaiah has questioned the Governor’s decision in the High Court.
Published 03 September 2024, 00:04 IST