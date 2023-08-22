Expert committee on State Education Policy in a week

The state government said on Monday that a committee of experts will be constituted in a week’s time to frame a State Education Policy (SEP) to replace the National Education Policy (NEP).
This decision was taken at a marathon meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with vice-chancellors and academics.
The committee will formulate a policy for both primary and higher education, applicable to institutes that come under the purview of the government.
In a statement, Siddaramaiah said the Union government cannot frame policies on education, which is a state subject. “The NEP was framed without taking states into confidence. An education policy can’t be imposed on states. A uniform policy is not possible in a diverse, plural country,” he said, adding that states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have rejected NEP.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said no names were proposed or discussed in the meeting for the expert committee. “We will consider all stakeholders while framing the policy,” he said.
According to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the government is likely to refer to an October 2016 report on Karnataka State Education Policy prepared by the erstwhile Karnataka Knowledge Commission.
The Congress had announced in its manifesto that the NEP would be scrapped in the state if voted to power.
Last batch
In August 2021, Karnataka became India’s first state to adopt NEP in higher education.
Sudhakar said students admitted after the NEP was adopted are now in the final year of degree courses. “The NEP batch ends with them,” he said. “Those who are in final-year degree courses now will get a three-year degree certificate. As the government is withdrawing NEP, students won’t have the option of studying a fourth year for an honours degree,” he said.
Sudhakar also said that there will not be multidisciplinary or multiple exit options. “Interdisciplinary option provided under NEP was a problem. Neither funds nor infrastructure to implement the policy were provided,” Sudhakar said.
Accusing the BJP of trying to insert ideology in education, he referred to the Yoga and Wellness course.
“Some subjects introduced under NEP are against secularism. Why should Yoga and Wellness be studied with credits?” he said.