Female foetus found in dustbin at Karnataka hospital; four detained

Bengaluru: A private hospital in Bengaluru Rural district was sealed and four of its employees were detained after a female foetus was found inside a dustbin of its premises, police said on Thursday. Following the incident in the hospital located at Thirumalashettyhalli in Hoskote taluk, a case has been registered by the police against the doctor who is also its owner. Those detained included females nurses who have also been named in the FIR, they said.