Four struck dead by lightning in Yadgir district

Yadgir: Four people, of whom three were members of the same family, died when they were struck by lightning in Jinakera tanda in Yadgir district on Monday.
Kishan Naamanna Jaadhav (25), 24-year-old Channappa Naamanna Jadhav, 15-year-old Nenu Ningappa Jadhav, and Sunibayi Rathod (27) died when lightning struck the temple they had rushed to escape the rain, while three others sustained injuries.
Rain started when they were out sowing onion seeds in the fields in the Jinakera tanda. They rushed to the Durugamma temple that was not very far from the field. It was then that lightning struck the spot; while three of the four victims died instantly, the other breathed his last while he was being ferried to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Mounesh Unnappa, and Darshan Kishan sustained injuries from the lightning strike, and were rushed to the Yadgir District Hospital, where they are being treated. However, Ganesh Mounesh, who sustained injuries of a severe nature, was taken to the Kalaburagi Hospital for treatment, sources said.
Published 24 September 2024, 00:38 IST