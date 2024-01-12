Frame guidelines to grant building plans for plots less than 50 sq mts, HC to state

Justice Suraj Govindaraj stated, “If sites for housing schemes for EWS, LIG, Slum Clearance and Improvement Schemes, as well as reconstruction in densely populated areas, can be smaller than 50 square meters, there is no reason why the same would not apply to privately-owned sites. However, the court cannot dictate the parameters for exercising this discretion. It is left to the State to provide and communicate the necessary guidelines for the concerned officers to follow in such cases.”