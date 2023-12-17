Glitches cannot stop use of technology, says CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India was speaking after launching e-initiatives of Karnataka high court. The CJI cited the apex court judgement in Sarvesh Mathur where the top court had issued several directions to ensure the continued use of video conferencing facilities across high courts. “Certain high courts have adopted their video conferencing rules. They have imposed conditions on the use of video conferencing. I know that there was recently a glitch in the Karnataka high court because of the hacking into the data. We are all perturbed by it. But, this is something which we have to live by. We have to make our systems more robust and ensure that if there is a glitch we attend to that glitch,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.