‘Govt has admitted to MUDA scam’: R Ashoka

Reiterating his demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Ashoka said that the chief minister was disturbed after the scam came to light.
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 22:49 IST

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka has said that the government has virtually admitted to MUDA scam by suspending former MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar. 

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Ashoka questioned, “If there was no scam, why did they suspend the former commissioner of MUDA?”

“By doing so, the government has admitted that giving alternative sites to the CM’s wife on a 50:50 ratio on a retrospective basis is wrong,” he said.

Reiterating his demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Ashoka said that the chief minister was disturbed after the scam came to light.

Published 03 September 2024, 22:49 IST
