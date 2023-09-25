Green building progress hindered by knowledge gaps, says study

Buildings account for 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the total energy consumption, but lack of information and awareness has hindered the much-needed transition to green buildings with 81 per cent of respondents in a survey citing lack of clear information, along with a combination of factors as a major hindrance.
Researchers from the Institute of Social Economic Change (ISEC) surveyed 100 residential and 100 commercial buildings in Bengaluru to develop a conceptual framework for analysing the ecological efficiency and benefits of green buildings while capturing public perception and challenges in adopting the same.
Green buildings reduce demand for non-renewable resources and promote reuse and recycling of materials while relying on renewable energy solutions and reducing construction waste by 50 per cent at the initial stage. The study found that besides reducing waste generation and supporting sustainability, green buildings have been found to promote health and productivity.
However, lack of awareness and unavailability of information were cited by 79.9 per cent of respondents in the survey as barriers to adopting green building, while 4% said they didn’t know though it emerged as a mainstream concept in Bengaluru over a decade ago. More than 37 per cent of the respondents also cited price, while 1.3 per cent pointed to lack of initiatives by the government to promote sustainable dwellings.
The study by S Manasi, Associate Professor, Centre for Research in Urban Affairs (CRUA), who led a team of three researchers, said the absence of a rule making ‘green building’ concept mandatory was a major challenge. She said the government can also reduce construction and demolition (C&D) waste by making green building measures.
“People adopt rain water harvesting (RWH) or solar energy but embracing the framework of green building is a rarity due to many factors. Besides the lack of awareness, the public perception at large is that green building is a costly and risky affair. At the same time, building projects are driven by civil engineers and contractors among whom knowledge of green building is lacking,” Manasi said.
The researchers recommended incentives like tax rebates for green buildings and urged the government to make clear information accessible to the public to popularise the idea.
Vijayalakshmi S, a research associate at CRUA, who is taking the research further to look into the C&D waste, echoed Manasi’s concerns. “While realty majors may adopt the measure, individuals who go for house construction are far from it. Green building was introduced in the curriculum of architects and civil engineers very recently. As a result, many qualified professionals in the realty industry are unaware of it,” she added.
