H D Kumaraswamy calls CM Siddaramaiah ‘Karnataka’s Nero’

Continuing his tirade, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday equated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to infamous Roman Emperor Nero.
In his detailed post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Kumaraswamy said: "The state is reeling under severe drought. Farmers are dying. Crops are wilting. Water level in reservoirs is at an all-time low. Add to it, the state is facing a severe shortage of electricity. Under such circumstances, ‘Karnataka’s Nero’ (Siddaramaiah) finds time to watch a cricket match."
He charged that Siddaramaiah watching cricket was a grim reminder of a story about Roman emperor Nero playing the fiddle while Rome was burning.
White Paper
Kumarswamy said that the state government must come out with a White Paper on electricity production and purchase details.
"Energy department becomes the most corrupt department whenever the Congress party comes to power in the state," he alleged.
Kumaraswamy sought to know why the state was facing power cuts when it generated 29,000 MW power through public and private enterprises.
"Even if the state discounts 3,000 MW power generation from hydel sources, where is such large amount of power going?" he said.