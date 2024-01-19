Hangal gang-rape: Two more suspects held

The Haveri district police on Thursday arrested two more accused in connection with the gang-rape of a woman at Nalkar Cross in Hangal taluk reported on January 8. The number of arrests in the case has gone up to 10.
The police gave away the names of two arrested on Thursday Ibrahim Khadar Ghouse (27), a fish vendor from Akkialur and Tousif Ahmed Chowti alias Katla (25), a car driver.
The local police arrested Ibrahim from Akkialur while Tousif was picked up from Hyderabad by the special probe team. The police have also seized a car and a bike used for the crime.
Ibrahim Gouse
Credit: Special Arrangement
The police have so far arrested Aftab Chandankatti (24, a garage mechanic; Madarsab Mandakki (23), a trader; Abdul Khadar Hanchinamani (28), an autorickshaw driver; Imran Jekinakatti (23), a milk vendor; Rehan Mohammed Walikar (19), a garage mechanic; Sadique Agasimani (29), a petty trader; Shoaib Niyaz Mulla (19), a hotel worker and Mafeed Onikeri (23), all natives of Akkialur.
Another accused Mohammad Saif Savikeri is being treated for a fracture in leg at KIMS Hubballi. He will be arrested after his discharge from hospital, SP Anshukumar told DH.
According to the police, the survivor, a 26-year-old married woman from a minority community and a native of Sirsi taluk, was assaulted on January 8 when she was found at a hotel room with a KSRTC driver, with whom she has been in a relationship for the past three years. A day later, she lodged a complaint alleging gang-rape (by assaulters). Following which, the police revised the FIR and added gang rape charges.