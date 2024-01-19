Hangal gang-rape: Two more suspects held

According to the police, the survivor, a 26-year-old married woman from a minority community and a native of Sirsi taluk, was assaulted on January 8 when she was found at a hotel room with a KSRTC driver, with whom she has been in a relationship for the past three years. A day later, she lodged a complaint alleging gang-rape (by assaulters). Following which, the police revised the FIR and added gang rape charges.