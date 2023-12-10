HC restores pre-Covid timings for Kateel Mela Yakshagana

On the other hand, the Additional Advocate General submitted that there is no objection to conducting Yakshagana. However, the decibels shall be maintained as permitted under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that they would not violate the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the performance of the Yakshagaana would not be contrary to the rules in any manner.