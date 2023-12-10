HC restores pre-Covid timings for Kateel Mela Yakshagana

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has permitted the Yakshagana performance of the troupes belonging to Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple at Kateel, Dakshina Kannada, from dusk to dawn, the timings prevalent before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Krishna Kumar, a devotee of the temple.
The petitioner had challenged the order passed by the deputy commissioner on November 15, 2022, restricting the performance of Yakshagana from 5 pm to 12.30 am. It was stated that the reason for the order was that the sound generated by such performances is beyond certain decibels and therefore, such performances cannot be permitted beyond 12.30 am.
It was also submitted that restrictions were imposed during Covid-19 at the time when the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was in subsistence.
The counsel said that historically, the Yakshagana melas perform shows from dusk to dawn. It was informed to the court that Yakshagana starts at 9 pm after performing Chowki (green room) Pooja, offering prayers and Arathi to the deity, and the restrictions reduce the period of performance of Yakshagana.
On the other hand, the Additional Advocate General submitted that there is no objection to conducting Yakshagana. However, the decibels shall be maintained as permitted under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that they would not violate the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the performance of the Yakshagaana would not be contrary to the rules in any manner.
"The submission like an undertaking is placed on record. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner or the competent authority shall permit the conduct of Yakshagana as was prevailing before the onset of Covid-19. The undertaking of the petitioner if breached, it is open to the Deputy Commissioner to initiate action in accordance with law," Justice Nagaprasanna said.