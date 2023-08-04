Home
Homeindiakarnataka

High-level meeting on clearing land encroachment

Directions have been issued to officials to compile a report on the lands allotted to various organisations during the previous government's tenure.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 22:54 IST

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Friday said that the state government will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to come up with a plan for the removal of encroachment of government land.

Speaking to media persons here, the minister said the DCs will be given a monthly target to get back the encroached government land. The government will consider the A T Ramaswamy and V Balasubramaniam reports on land encroachment to arrive at an action plan to remove the encroachment, he added.

Also, directions have been issued to officials to compile a report on the lands allotted to various organisations during the previous government's tenure, he added.

(Published 04 August 2023, 17:02 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byre Gowda

