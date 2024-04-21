Hubballi murder: Suspect’s mother apologises, seeks strict punishment for son

Mumtaz Khandunayak, the mother of Fayaz, who murdered Neha Hiremath, an MCA student, on a college campus in Hubballi on Thursday, has apologised to the victim’s family and the people of Karnataka for her son’s act and demanded strict punishment for him.

Mumtaz is serving as a school teacher at Sindogi of Belagavi district.

Mumtaz told reporters in Dharwad on Saturday that she was ashamed of what her son did to Neha Hiremath and that Fayaz deserved stringent punishment.