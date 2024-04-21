Hubballi murder: Suspect’s mother apologises, seeks strict punishment for son

Mumtaz Khandunayak, the mother of Fayaz, who murdered Neha Hiremath, an MCA student, on a college campus in Hubballi on Thursday, has apologised to the victim’s family and the people of Karnataka for her son’s act and demanded strict punishment for him.
Mumtaz is serving as a school teacher at Sindogi of Belagavi district.
Mumtaz told reporters in Dharwad on Saturday that she was ashamed of what her son did to Neha Hiremath and that Fayaz deserved stringent punishment.
“Fayaz was good in academics and I was hoping that he would become a KAS officer. He was a University Blue in bodybuilding. He did tell me about Neha and that he was in love with her and they wanted to get married. But I had suggested that he focus on his studies. Neha was a good girl. What he did is unfortunate and unpardonable and he should be punished for it as per the law of the land, Mumtaz said.
Meanwhile, Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator, alleged that local Congress leaders misguided Home Minister G Parameshwara.
“Now it seems that the investigation is losing track, and invisible hands are conspiring against our family. An elected representative, who was with me, has misled the minister. In my complaint, I had named four more persons, but no action was taken in this regard,” he said.
“If justice is not served, I will write to the chief minister, home minister and the Governor, and end my life,” Hiremath told reporters in Hubballi on
Saturday.
Regarding the photographs of Neha and Fayaz being shared on social media, the girl's father said he has urged cyber crime police to close such fake accounts and to take action.
The victim’s family has been demanding that the accused be hanged to death and only then will their daughter’s soul rest in peace.
'He tried to kill father'
Meanwhile, Raitha Sena Karnataka chief Veeresh Sobaradmath charged that Fayaz allegedly tried to kill his father at Munavalli police station a month back.
Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLC Pradeep Shettar, Fakira Siddarama Swami, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami and others visited Hiremath’s house at Bidnal in Hubballi, and consoled the family members.
(Published 21 April 2024, 06:24 IST)