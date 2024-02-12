Industry body objects to Karnataka electricity regulatory commission’s open access order

Bengaluru: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has raised strong objections to a recent Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) order, proposing increased fixed charges for consumers opting for open access power sourcing.
The FKCCI argues that such an increase violates the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Tariff Policy, 2016. They cite specific clauses from both regulations to support their claim, emphasising that "justice and fair play" demand no additional charges for open access consumers who already cover fixed costs through other means.
In an order, KERC had proposed to "fix different demand or fixed charges per KVA/ KW in respect of open access consumers to ensure 100% recovery of fixed cost and not to impose any additional surcharge on the open access consumers". The KERC will soon hear the objections raised and pass a final order in this regard.