Kannada actor Sudeep's mother passes away

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday.</p>.<p>She was in her 80's and was suffering with age-related ailments, hospital and family sources said.</p>.Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalised; stable.<p>Her mortal remains were brought to their J P Nagar residence from the hospital for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects, and the last rites will be performed in the evening, they said.</p>.<p>Several film industry personalities were seen arriving to pay last respects to the departed.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai -- who is close to Sudeep's family, and BJP state President B Y Vijayendra among others have expressed grief on 'X'.</p>