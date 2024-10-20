Home
Kannada actor Sudeep's mother passes away

Her mortal remains were brought to their J P Nagar residence from the hospital for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects, and the last rites will be performed in the evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 07:07 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 07:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKiccha Sudeep

