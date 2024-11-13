Kannada book fair in Bengaluru from November 15-17

<p class="bodytext">Twenty-one Kannada books will be launched at the second edition of Pustaka Santhe this weekend. Publishing house Veeraloka Prakashane is organising the three-day book fair.</p>.<p class="bodytext">About 300 writers are expected to participate. These include names such as Gajanana Sharma, K N Ganeshaiah, Abdul Rasheed, Kum Veerabhadrappa, and Mogalli Ganesh. The highlight of the event is, book lovers can buy books directly from the writers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The fair will also feature 100 book stalls, a flea market, a play area for children featuring amusement rides, and musical performances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Talking about the aim of the book fair, Veerakaputra M Srinivasa, proprietor of Veeraloka Prakashane, says, “Kannada books have little visibility. We are organising the book fair to change this.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Srinivasa urges parents to bring their children to such events. “Parents take their kids along everywhere — to watch a film, and on vacations. But how many of them take them to a library or a bookstore?” he asks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, Karmikara Sangha, Secretariat Club, and other welfare organisations are supporting the initiative.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A musical programme will be held each day. Sunita Ganeshprasad and Jogila Siddaraju will perform janapada music on the first day. It will be followed by a bhavageethe recital by Ramachandra Hadapad, Sparsha R K and Shruthi V S on the second day, and a concert of film songs by Manasa Holla and Shashikala Sunil on the last day.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Pustaka Santhe’, November 15 to 17, from 10 am to 9 pm at Shalini Ground, Jayanagar. Entry free. For details, contact 70221 22121/ 88612 12172.</span></p>