india

‘Kannadigas, Tamilians are both Dravidians’: BSY

He was speaking while inaugurating Kannadigas and Kannada Tamilians Cultural and Unity Conference.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 02:52 IST

Comments
Published 21 October 2024, 02:52 IST
India News

