‘Kannadigas, Tamilians are both Dravidians’: BSY

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that Kannadigas and Tamilians were both Dravidians and that there was no difference between them. </p>.<p>He was speaking while inaugurating Kannadigas and Kannada Tamilians Cultural and Unity Conference.</p>.<p>Yediyurappa noted that he endeavoured to create strong bonds between Kannada and Tamil speakers when he was the CM and hoped that the same harmony would also continue in the future.</p>.<p>"As CM, I completed the Thiruvalluvar Statue Project in Halasuru that had been left unattended. I had asked the then T N chief minister M Karunanidhi to build Sarvajna's statue in Chennai." Chief minister's legal advisor A S Ponnanna, former Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah, MLA Mantar Gowda and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda were present.</p>