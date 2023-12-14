Karnataka Assembly resolves to rename Hubballi, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Vjiayapura airports

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the union government to name four airports after prominent personalities.

According to the resolution, the Hubballi airport will be named after Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Belagavi airport after Kittur Rani Chennamma, Shivamogga airport after Rashtrakavi Dr KV Puttappa (Kuvempu) and Vjiayapura airport after Sri Jagadjyoti Basaveshwara.

Piloting the resolution, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said the new names for the airports will be recommended to the union government.

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar urged the government to include a proposal to name the Mangaluru airport after Koti Channaiah. But Speaker UT Khader said there were demands to name the Mangaluru airport after Veera Rani Abbakka. "Let's discuss this later," Khader said.