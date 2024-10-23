Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Telangana CM & DCM at Mysuru Airport

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Mysuru Airport on Wednesday. </p><p>Siddaramaiah met them when he returned to Mysuru Airport after participating in the rally held after Priyanka Gandhi filed nomination as candidate for by-election for the Lok Sabha by-poll for the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency. </p><p>Minister K H Muniyappa, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunsi were present.</p>