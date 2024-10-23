Home
karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Telangana CM & DCM at Mysuru Airport

Siddaramaiah met them when he returned to Mysuru Airport after participating in the rally held after Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad by-poll.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:19 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 15:19 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahMysuruMysuru airportA Revanth Reddy

