Karnataka govt's compensation scheme for lynching victims comes into effect

The Congress government has formulated a new compensation scheme under which Rs 5 to 10 lakh will be paid to the kin of every person who is lynched to death or killed in riots.
The separate compensation scheme covering deaths or injuries caused due to lynching by mob comes five years after the Supreme Court, in the Tehseen Poonawala case, directed all state governments to do so.
Poonawala, a social activist, had moved the top court seeking action against violence by cow vigilantes. In its judgement dated July 17, 2018, the apex court had called out the “sweeping phenomenon” of mob violence. The state governments were asked to prepare a lynching/mob violence compensation scheme within one month.
Prior to the new scheme, the state had a general Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme that was introduced in 2011.
“...although the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, has already been framed by the state government, it is felt that there is a need to issue a separate order to provide compensation to the dependents of the victims of lynching/mob riots,” an order issued by the Home Department stated.
The order also pointed out that “opportunities under which victims/dependents of mob killings/mob riots can seek compensation under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 are not clearly covered”. The order also cites the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgement.
As per the order, Karnataka will provide to the affected families Rs 1-2 lakh for permanent injury or other mental damage and bodily disability ranging from 20% to 80%.
Compensation under the new scheme will be paid from funds earmarked under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme 2011, the order stated.
In April this year, Idrees Pasha, a goods vehicle driver, was found dead in Sathanur after being attacked by cow vigilantes.
In 2018, Karnataka saw mob attacks in Bidar and Bengaluru that were fueled by rumours about child-lifters. In Bidar, Mohammed Azam, a techie, was killed after a mob mistook him for a child kidnapper.