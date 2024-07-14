Karnataka ombudsman for victims will be operational soon: Law Minister H K Patil

A new law is proposed to make officials adhere to laws. A law to follow the law? Is this not an admission of the government's failure in administration?

If everything was functioning correctly, there was no need to think about administrative reforms. Among the primary duties of the government is to identify lacunae within and outside the existing system and introduce reforms. We’ve brought this policy only after identifying problems existing in our system. One example is that timely delivery of services is not happening. Should we not hold officials accountable? Therefore, we need to have stronger enforcement laws to make officials deliver on time, which is one of the ways to bring transparency and accountability while reducing corruption in the process. Besides, we’ll also make officials move files online as this will cut down delays in services.

The policy talks about Vyajya-mukta Grama (litigation-free villages). How do you plan to achieve this?

It might be a very difficult thing to achieve at the first instance for those who live in cities like Bengaluru, and not for those who know the village life. The policy intends to bring the government, judicial system, lawyers, society and local bodies together to make this happen. I agree it’ll take a lot of persuasive methods to achieve this. Already, there’s Lok Adalat, a free legal aid system and legal clinics functioning in most of the law schools across the state. If all these mechanisms work in cohesion, then it’s possible to achieve it. Perhaps, Karnataka is the first state in the country to dream about this and take the first step through this policy.

The policy wants to end the age-old system of calling the names of witnesses and accused persons in courtrooms without prefixes. How will this work if an accused is a dreaded criminal?

I’ll make a law about the procedure and communicate the government’s mind that nobody will be less respected. Even an accused deserves respect. It’s a basic human right. Our law states that an accused is innocent till s/he is proven guilty. Therefore, the policy intends to reform this archaic witness-calling system. We can use prefixes like Manya or Sri to call witnesses. When ministers, judges and lawyers can have prefixes like Honourable, Milord and Your Honour, why not witnesses?