Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka sets new record with 80% energy demand met from renewable sources

According to a statement by the Energy department, the power generation through renewable sources has increased significantly in the state over the last few months.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 16:50 IST
Karnataka Newsrenewable energyEnergy consumption

Follow us on :

Follow Us