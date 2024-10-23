Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy to launch campaign to promote Tulu literature

<p>Mangaluru: In an effort to cultivate a love for Tulu literature among students and youth, the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy is organising a special campaign titled "Academyd onji dina: bale Tulu oduga" (A day in Academy: Let us read Tulu).</p><p>The launch of this reading campaign and the inauguration of its first event will take place on October 25, 10 am at the library of the Tulu Academy's Tulu Bhavan in Urvastore, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad.</p><p>Renowned Tulu scholar and retired professor of Mangalore University Prof B Shivaram Shetty will inaugurate the campaign and deliver a keynote address.</p><p>In the first event, 25 students from the Alva’s College Tulu Culture Study Centre in Moodbidri will participate. After the inauguration in the morning, the students will select a Tulu book of their choice, read it in the library, and engage in discussions. </p><p>During the closing ceremony in the evening, each student will exchange their opinions for two to three minutes about the book they read in front of the scholar who delivered the keynote, said the president. </p><p>The academy's library houses around 2,500 books related to the Tulu language, along with approximately 2,000 books in Kannada related to Tulu. </p><p>The programme has been organised with the aim of raising awareness about the richness of Tulu literature, the history of the Tulu language, and the vastness of Tulu culture among students and youth.</p><p>He said interested organisations can also inform in advance if they wish to participate in the campaign.</p>