Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy to launch campaign to promote Tulu literature

Renowned Tulu scholar and retired professor of Mangalore University Prof B Shivaram Shetty will inaugurate the campaign and deliver a keynote address.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 05:42 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 05:42 IST
