Kathmandu airport reopens, Kannadigas fly home safely

<p>Kannadigas and other Indians stranded in Kathmandu of <br>restive Nepal, due to anti-corruption protests, have finally returned home after Tribhuvan International Airport reopened on Wednesday evening and resumed flights on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Rajani Maski, part of the 39-member Kannadiga group, said she boarded a Nepal Airlines flight at 2 pm on Thursday and landed in Bengaluru the same evening.</p>.Kannadigas stuck in Nepal but safe, air fares skyrocket.<p><strong>Ticket prices normal</strong></p>.<p>Ticket prices normalised with Nepal Airlines charging about Rs 11,000 compared to Indian carriers charging Rs 20,000. Due to high demand, Nepal Airlines upgraded to a larger aircraft and honoured the original fares for passengers who waited.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Many Indians, who had stayed in a three-star hotel, left on Thursday and Friday paying anything between <br />Rs 11,000 and Rs 20,000, less than the inflated rates seen while the airport was closed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The situation has improved. I saw young people clearing heaps and heaps of debris for the vehicles to pass,” said Manish, another native of Karnataka.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Air India added two extra flights to Delhi, while Nepal Airlines operated direct services to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai.</p>