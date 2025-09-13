Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kathmandu airport reopens, Kannadigas fly home safely

Speaking to DH, Rajani Maski, part of the 39-member Kannadiga group, said she boarded a Nepal Airlines flight at 2 pm on Thursday and landed in Bengaluru the same evening.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 20:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNepalKannadigas

Follow us on :

Follow Us