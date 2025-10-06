Kittur Utsav to be celebrated on grand scale: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi announced on Monday that this year’s Kittur Utsav celebrations will be grander than ever, aiming to set a benchmark as a model event. He urged the public to actively participate in the festivities.</p><p>He noted this at the preparatory meeting organised by the district administration and the Kannada and Culture Department to plan the three-day Kittur Utsav, scheduled to begin on October 23 at the Veerbhadreshwar Kalyan Mantap in Channamma Kittur town. </p><p><strong>More opportunities for local artists, litterateurs</strong></p><p>Minister Jarkiholi outlined several key improvements for this year’s celebrations. These include providing more opportunities for local artists and litterateurs, enhancing memorial sites, electrical illumination, cleaning the bridge, and repairing the bus stand. He said that any discrepancies identified during the programmes will be promptly rectified and that parallel events will be held at different venues to increase public engagement.</p><p>MLA Babasaheb Patil highlighted efforts to revamp the tableaus in the Veer Rani Channamma Veer Jyoti procession. He said a large number of students would be invited to attend seminars, and history books and handbooks would be released to promote the rich heritage of Kittur.</p><p>He said that the Kannada and Culture Department would be requested to invite more artists. Additional buses would be arranged for the convenience of attendees. Various committees have already been formed to oversee the preparations, and regular meetings will be held to finalise plans, he added.</p><p><strong>CM will flag off Veer Jyoti </strong></p><p>He said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will flag off the Veer Jyoti at Bengaluru next week. The torch will travel through multiple districts before arriving at Channamma Kittur on October 22. A proposal has been submitted to the government for the release of Rs 5 crore in funds for the event, which will also be used to clear pending dues from the previous year.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan recalled that last year’s event drew over 4 lakh participants and was a great success. He also mentioned the challenge in acquiring the House of Rani Channamma at Kakati village, which is currently privately owned. The administration plans to seek government approval to acquire the property through the Kittur Development Authority.</p><p>Madiwal Rajyogendra Swamiji of Kittur Kalmath called on the State government to ensure the Utsav is celebrated on a grand scale, encouraging widespread public participation.</p><p><strong>More suggestions</strong></p><p>Attendees of the meeting suggested that the Veer Jyoti should travel across the entire State, cleanliness should be maintained in Kittur town, and reliable electricity and drinking water facilities should be ensured. </p><p>They also recommended that all works related to the Utsav be undertaken through transparent tender processes, contractors’ bills be cleared promptly, additional bus services be arranged for students, and CCTVs be activated to enhance security.</p>