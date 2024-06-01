KRIDL contractor’s suicide: Minister Priyank Kharge forms panel to probe case

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday ordered the formation of a committee comprising senior officers to submit a report on allegations against KRIDL in connection with the death of a contractor in Davangere.
The minister has asked Additional Chief Secretary (RDPR) Anjum Parwez to get a report on the matter.
“I have instructed the ACS RDPR to form a committee of senior officers to
enquire and submit a report on these allegations on the KRIDL,” Priyank said in a tweet.
“KRIDL is an engineering corporation and sub-contracting isn’t encouraged.”
Davangere-based contractor P S Goudar, 48, reportedly ended his life by suicide over a family property dispute and the alleged non-clearance of bills for the works he executed through KRIDL.
Published 31 May 2024, 21:26 IST