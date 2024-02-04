KSEAB clarifies on fee for SSLC prep exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued a clarification to the issue raised by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, criticising the collection of Rs 50 per student to conduct the preparatory examinations for SSLC students and said it was not for the first time the Board was collecting the fees.
In a clarification, the Board stated that the preparatory examinations were being conducted at the state level for the last two years by setting the question papers and sending them to school head teachers' logins. The fee collection is based on the government order issued in the 2022-23 academic year, the Board said.