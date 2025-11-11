Labourer gored to death by wild jumbo in Karnataka's Kodagu

<p>Madikeri: A labourer was gored to death by a wild elephant at Emmegundi plantation near Palibetta of Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, on Monday.</p>.<p>Hanumantha (57), a native of Ramanathapura near Hassan, is the deceased. He suffered severe injuries on his chest and abdomen after the tusker attacked him.</p>.<p>Hanumantha was working in a private coffee plantation for the past 30 years and was living in a line house. </p>.<p class="title">He was deployed by the plantation owner as an elephant tracker.</p>.<p class="title">The incident occurred when was warning other labourers about the presence of elephants. His co-labourer managed to escape from the jumbo attack.</p>.Karnataka: Different tigers involved in 4 attacks, confirms APCCF.<p class="title">The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.</p>.<p class="title">A case has been registered by the Siddapura police station.</p>.<p class="title">Forest officers visited the spot. An immediate compensation of Rs five lakh was handed over to the family.</p>