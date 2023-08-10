Lokayukta sleuths nab KPTCL chief engineer while taking bribe

The Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday trapped KPTCL chief engineer Nagarajan while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from electric contractor for an official favour.

Nagarajan was arrested from the KPTCL office near Kotitopu off BH Road in the city on Tuesday evening.

Mohan Kumar, an electric contractor and the complainant, had filed a requisition seeking a feasibility study and the report thereon for the power connection to a factory. The chief engineer had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the same.