M Krishna Reddy replaces GTD as JD(S) core committee chief; H D Kumaraswamy confirms change

An order confirming the change was issued by KD(S) Karnataka president and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, Arkalgud MLA A Manju has been appointed convener of the party’s core committee.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:23 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 01:23 IST
Karnataka NewsHD Kumaraswamy

