M Krishna Reddy replaces GTD as JD(S) core committee chief; H D Kumaraswamy confirms change

<p>Bengaluru: Former minister and senior JD(S) leader G T Devegowda was on Monday relieved of his position as the head of the party's core committee, with former Deputy Speaker M Krishna Reddy being appointed in his stead.</p>.<p>An order confirming the change was issued by KD(S) Karnataka president and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, Arkalgud MLA A Manju has been appointed convener of the party's core committee.</p>.<p>Devegowda's lack of involvement in party activities over the past year has been a source of discontent within the JD(S), with many leaders calling for his removal as the head of the core committee. In October, party leaders asked Kumaraswamy to restructure the core committee. Although MP Mallesh Babu's name was floated as a possible replacement, he reportedly refused the offer.</p>.<p>Krishna Reddy had resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in 2020 when BJP MLAs were planning on moving a motion of no-confidence against him.</p>.<p>The JD(S) also named a new head for its ten-member disciplinary committee, which will now be headed by former legislator D Nagarajaiah. The publicity committee, which boasts 16 members, will now be headed by former MLA Y S V Datta.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, new members have been inducted into the JD(S) co-ordination committee with a view on the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority elections. Core committee convener has been entrusted the additional responsibility of heading the co-ordination committee. The co-ordination committee has been tasked with strengthening the party in each GBA ward, besides taking charge of voter registration.</p>