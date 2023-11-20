Man stabs wife in the neck during marital counselling at K'taka police station

Hassan: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife inside a woman's police station in this district headquarters town, where they had been called for marital counselling, police said on Monday.

Fed up of alleged "torture" and "ill-treatment" by her husband, the woman had approached the police and filed a complaint against him, who suspected her of having an extra marital affair, police said.

According to the police, on Sunday afternoon, the couple who had been married for over two years, was called for counselling to the police station during which the man was questioned over his behaviour and his alleged ill-treatment of his wife.