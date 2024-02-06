Mangaluru CCB seizes 120 kg of ganja worth Rs 28 lakh; 2 held

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have been successful in arresting two persons, and seized 120 kg of ganja that was being transported from Odisha to Mangaluru and Kerala, at Pilikoor in Talapady village in Ullal taluk on Tuesday.

The arrested, identified as Anoop M S (28) from Wayanad and Latheef K V (36) from Iritty taluk in Kannur, were planning to sell it in Karnataka and Kerala, said Anupam Agrawal, the Commissioner of Police.

The value of the seized ganja is Rs 28 lakh. The police have also recovered three mobile phones, Rs 4020 cash, and a jeep from the arrested.

The Commissioner said that suspects were getting ganja from Odisha traversing through Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru. A case has been registered at CEN station in Mangaluru.

According to the police, they had concealed the ganja in an iron box and placed it in the rear bumper of the seized vehicle. Police believe that there are many other individuals involved in the ganja transportation and efforts are on to trace them.

The arrested were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody, said the Commissioner.

Of the arrested, Anoop has a robbery case registered against him at Nanjangud in Mysuru in 2018. There are also other cases registered against him in Wayanad.

The drug peddling was intercepted by a team led by CCB inspector Shyam Sundar H M.