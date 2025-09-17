<p>Mangaluru: The Kankanady police have arrested three persons in connection with a cattle theft case reported from Adyar on September 13.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said a Jersey cross cow was stolen from the courtyard of Umesh Alva’s house in Tajipodi, Adyar. Based on a complaint lodged at Kankanady Town Police Station, a case was registered. In a swift operation, the police traced the stolen cow alive and arrested Shabaz Ahmed, from Adyar, Mohammad Suhan, from Arkula and Valachil Khader Mohammad alias Koli Monakka, from Adyar. </p>.Criminal absconding for 12 years arrested from Bengaluru; remanded in judicial custody.<p>Investigations revealed that Shabaz Ahmed and Suhan stole the cow and sold it to Khader Mohammad, who had purchased it for slaughter. However, police intervened in time, rescued the cow, and took it into custody along with the suspects.</p><p>The commissioner also noted that the arrested have criminal backgrounds. Shabaz Ahmed has earlier cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery registered against him at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> Rural and Kankanady stations. Suhan faces an NDPS case at Ullal Police Station, while Khader Mohammad was booked in 2024 in a cow slaughter case at Mangaluru Rural Police Station.</p><p>Since the arrested were preparing to slaughter the cow in a shed near Khader’s house, police seized the location under provisions of the Karnataka Prevention and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and initiated legal proceedings to confiscate it on behalf of the government. </p>