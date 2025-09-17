<p>Udupi: As many as 22 people from Udupi district have accused a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a>-based overseas job recruiting firm of cheating them of Rs 63.91 lakh by promising jobs in Azerbaijan.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Kaup police station. </p><p>According to a complaint filed by Vasanth D Poojary (53), a resident of Kaup, he was earlier working abroad and had contacts who wanted to travel overseas. He approached one Jobi Arangassery Devassy of Surathkal, who claimed that Advice House Experts, located in Sector 17D, Chandigarh, was arranging work visas.</p>.Overseas job visa fraud case: Mangaluru police to invoke KCOCA against accused.<p>When the complainant visited Chandigarh on April 6, 2024, Jobi introduced him to Shagun (HR global consultant), Vijay Inder Singh alias Manveer (managing director), Raman, and Nirwair Singh. They showed company documents and assured the complainant that they could provide work visas.<br>Later, the complainant asked the firm to arrange visas for two of his acquaintances, Suraj and Manish, to travel to Azerbaijan. Between July 8 and July 12, 2024, he transferred Rs 7 lakh (Rs 3.5 lakh per person) via RTGS from his account to the company’s account. The company initially issued job offer letters and tickets dated September 22, 2024, but cancelled them soon after.</p>.Overseas job visa scam: Two more arrested by Mangaluru City Crime Branch.<p>Encouraged by the initial assurances, the complainant also asked the firm to arrange for jobs abroad for 20 more acquaintances and paid a total of Rs 56,91,824 through cash and bank transfers. However, by January, after repeated ticket cancellations and no progress, he grew suspicious. Despite the complainant making as many as 15 trips to Chandigarh, the company kept promising that all candidates would be sent abroad, he said in the complaint.<br>When pressed for a refund, the company’s MD issued two cheques for Rs 6 lakh each (dated July 10 and July 30, 2025). However, when deposited, the cheques bounced as the account had been closed.</p><p>The complainant said the accused misled his 22 acquaintances with promises of overseas employment, collected Rs 63,91,824, and neither provided jobs nor returned the money.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Kaup Police Station under sections 316(2), 318(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>