Mangaluru: Man abducted, 1,650 gm gold ingot worth Rs 1.5 crore looted by unidentified assailants

Mustafa was transporting the gold ingot to a shop on Car Street for purification. He had placed it under the seat of his two-wheeler.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 10:24 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 10:24 IST
India NewsCrimeMangaluruGoldAbduction

