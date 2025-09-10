Menu
Music composer Ilaiyaraaja offers diamond studded crown, gold ornaments at Kollur Mookambika Temple

Accompanied by panchavadyas , the crown and ornaments were brought in a poorna-kumbha procession from the Olaga Mantapa in Kollur to the temple through the Ratha Beedi.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 17:45 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 17:45 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKollur Mookambika templeIlaiyaraaja

